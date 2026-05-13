Liberia: CSA, Nicol, International Bank Sign Landmark Vehicle Insurance Credit Scheme for Government Workers

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Civil Service Agency, has entered into a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with International Bank (Liberia) Limited and the National Insurance Company of Liberia (NICOL) to establish a vehicle insurance credit scheme for government employees across the country.

Speaking Tuesday at the launch and signing ceremony held at the Ministry of Information in Monrovia, Abdullah S. Swaray, Director General of the National Insurance Company of Liberia (NICOL), described the agreement as a major milestone in the government's ongoing efforts to improve the welfare and financial well-being of public servants by creating practical and affordable access to essential insurance services.

According to Mr. Swaray, the initiative is intended to ease the financial burden often associated with obtaining vehicle insurance by allowing government employees to access coverage through a structured credit arrangement with manageable salary-based repayment terms.

Mr. Swaray disclosed that under the scheme, employees will benefit from a six-month repayment period through salary deductions, making it easier and more affordable for public servants to secure legitimate insurance coverage for their vehicles without the burden of large upfront payments.

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"The MOU is widely viewed as a progressive and innovative intervention that directly supports the Government's broader agenda of promoting employee welfare, financial inclusion, and social protection within the public sector," he noted.

Mr. Swaray said the collaboration reflects a growing recognition that the productivity and effectiveness of government institutions are closely tied to the well-being and financial stability of the workforce.

"By easing the cost of compliance with mandatory vehicle insurance requirements, the scheme is expected to provide significant relief to civil servants while enhancing legal compliance and responsible vehicle ownership across the country," he stated.

He added that the agreement demonstrates the Government of Liberia's commitment to building systems that support workers beyond traditional salary structures by introducing modern, employee-centered solutions aimed at improving quality of life and reducing financial stress.

He revealed that under the arrangement, International Bank (Liberia) Limited will provide the financing mechanism for the insurance coverage, while NICOL will provide vehicle insurance services to qualified government employees.

Mr. Swaray disclosed that the Civil Service Agency will coordinate and administer the process to ensure transparency, accountability, and the smooth implementation of the scheme.

"To access the program, government employees must first be enrolled in the CSA-Liberia Payroll Automation (LPA) system through the Human Resource Office of their respective institutions. Once enrollment is confirmed and approved, the employee may proceed to NICOL with the particulars of his or her vehicle to obtain the insurance policy under the scheme," he explained.

He further noted that the significance of the MOU extends beyond vehicle insurance, as it establishes a framework for future public-private sector collaboration aimed at delivering meaningful benefits to government employees through sustainable and structured financial programs.

The NICOL boss said the initiative is also expected to positively impact Liberia's insurance sector by expanding insurance penetration and increasing awareness about the importance of risk protection and financial security.

"At a time when many workers face increasing economic pressures, the agreement signals a deliberate effort by the Government and its partners to introduce responsive policies and programs that directly improve the lives of employees and their families," he said.

He emphasized that the partnership between the Government of Liberia, International Bank (Liberia) Limited, and NICOL is expected to serve as a model for future welfare-driven initiatives that combine financial innovation, institutional cooperation, and employee empowerment in Liberia.

For his part, Ansumanah S. Jallah, Acting Board Chairman of NICOL, said the launch and signing ceremony reflected a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and service to the public workforce.

Mr. Jallah described the Vehicle Insurance Credit Scheme for Government Employees as both timely and impactful, noting that it responds directly to the practical needs of civil servants.

"As a Board, we are particularly encouraged by initiatives that strengthen institutional partnerships while delivering tangible benefits to employees. This scheme provides an opportunity for government workers to access vehicle insurance through a structured and affordable credit arrangement, thereby reducing financial burdens and promoting compliance with national insurance requirements," he said.

He stressed that collaboration between the public sector and key financial and insurance institutions is essential to advancing sustainable development.

"It also reinforces confidence in our institutions and demonstrates what can be achieved when we work together toward a common goal. I would like to commend the Civil Service Agency, Ministry of Transport, International Bank (Liberia) Limited, and NICOL for their vision, dedication, and partnership in bringing this initiative to fruition," Mr. Jallah added.

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He reaffirmed the Board's commitment to supporting policies and programs that enhance the welfare of the Liberian workforce and contribute to national growth.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Josiah Joekai, Director General of the Civil Service Agency, explained that employees can now insure their vehicles with zero down payment and spread the cost over six months.

Dr. Joekai noted that insurance is a vital form of security and that dividing the cost into six monthly payments makes the service highly accessible for the average worker.

He described the initiative as evidence that the current administration is a pro-worker and pro-family government committed to addressing the practical needs of its citizens.

Meanwhile, the signing and launch ceremony for the Vehicle Insurance Credit Scheme for Government Employees was attended by Minister of Transport Sirleaf Ralph Tyler.

At the same time, Abdullah S. Swaray signed on behalf of NICOL, Dr. Josiah Joekai signed for the Civil Service Agency, and Mr. Kojo Weeks signed on behalf of International Bank (Liberia) Limited.