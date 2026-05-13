Africa: Boakai Pushes Regional Security, Investment Agenda At Africa Forward Summit in Kenya

Nairobi — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has intensified Liberia's diplomatic engagement at the ongoing Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi, holding a series of high-level bilateral meetings centered on regional peace, border security, economic cooperation, and Africa's development agenda.

The summit, hosted by the Government of Kenya in partnership with the Government of France, has brought together African Heads of State, international financial institutions, development partners, and private sector leaders to discuss industrialization, sustainable financing, climate resilience, digital transformation, and regional security.

President Boakai joined the official opening session alongside Kenyan President William Ruto, French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, and several African leaders.

Discussions at the summit focused on strengthening Africa-Europe cooperation, expanding investment opportunities, and accelerating development initiatives across the continent.

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Boakai, Bio Discuss MRU Security Concerns

On the margins of the summit, President Boakai held bilateral talks Monday with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio on growing peace and security concerns affecting the Mano River Union (MRU).

President Bio emphasized the importance of stronger engagement among regional leaders amid increasing border-related tensions involving Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea. Both leaders stressed that the peoples of the three countries share longstanding historical, cultural, and economic ties and agreed that diplomatic dialogue remains the best path toward resolving border disputes.

The two Presidents discussed ongoing tensions involving Guinea's borders with both Liberia and Sierra Leone and backed calls for an urgent Mano River Union summit, an initiative earlier proposed by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

The leaders also raised concerns about delays affecting key MRU projects, including the MRU Headquarters Project and restructuring efforts within the MRU Secretariat, which they said have stalled due to ongoing border disputes.

President Boakai additionally highlighted concerns over reports of Burkinabè nationals entering Liberia's Reserved Sarpo National Park, linking the development to instability spreading from the Sahel region.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to diplomacy and regional cooperation as essential tools for maintaining peace, stability, and economic integration within the subregion.

High-Level Talks With Ruto and Ouattara

Earlier on Sunday, President Boakai held separate bilateral meetings with Presidents Ruto and Ouattara, focused on regional cooperation, governance, and Africa's broader development priorities.

During discussions with President Ruto, the two leaders explored opportunities for collaboration in energy infrastructure, tourism, education, technology, and youth empowerment.

President Ruto underscored the importance of African unity and highlighted the upcoming G7 Summit as a critical platform for discussions on global governance reforms, concessional financing, climate change, artificial intelligence, and restructuring the global financial system.

In response, President Boakai emphasized the need for African solidarity in addressing global challenges and said the continent possesses the human and natural resources necessary to drive its own economic transformation.

In a separate engagement with President Ouattara, President Boakai discussed peace and security concerns affecting the Mano River Union region, particularly border tensions involving Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone.

President Boakai briefed the Ivorian leader on developments surrounding the Sorlumba crossing point and broader regional instability. Both leaders expressed concern that the border crises are undermining regional integration and delaying development projects across the MRU subregion.

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The two Heads of State agreed on the need for intensified diplomatic engagement and supported plans for a regional summit aimed at resolving the disputes and restoring stability. President Ouattara also proposed a ministerial-level meeting ahead of the summit to assess the crises and recommend practical solutions.

The discussions further addressed the growing threat of terrorism and instability in West Africa and their implications for governance, economic growth, and regional security.

President Boakai also used the meeting to brief President Ouattara on Liberia's democratic progress and ongoing governance reforms.

Liberia's delegation attending the summit has meanwhile participated in several engagements with international partners and institutions in support of the country's diplomatic and economic priorities.

The Africa Forward Summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of a joint communiqué outlining areas of cooperation and proposed actions among participating countries and institutions.