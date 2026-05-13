Ghana: Police Arrest Two Over Deadly Highway Robberies in Upper East

Two suspected robbers, believed to be linked to a series of highway and street robberies in the Upper East and North East regions, had been arrested by the Ghana Police Service following weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance operations.

The suspects, identified as Moses Akungoe, also known as "Mosbee," and Jacob Akugri, alias "Weezy," were arrested in Kumasi on May 9, 2026, by a team from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters Operations Unit.

According to the police, the two suspects were allegedly part of a robbery gang that had been terrorising residents within the Bolgatanga metropolis and along the Bolgatanga-Walewale highway.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicated that the gang operated with two AK47 rifles and pistols, and targeted victims on highways and streets, robbing them of cash, mobile phones, and motorbikes.

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The police said some of the robbery incidents linked to the gang had reportedly resulted in deaths, heightening fear among residents and commuters in the affected areas.

A police statement noted that the arrest of the suspects followed extensive intelligence-led operations carried out in Bolgatanga and Walewale over a number of weeks.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly admitted their involvement in several robbery activities and identified the alleged leader of the gang only as Issaka.

Another alleged accomplice, identified as Araafat, was also named by the suspects during investigations.

The police said both Issaka and Araafat were currently on the run and efforts were underway to track and arrest them.

Investigators were also pursuing persons suspected to be supplying weapons to the robbery gang for their criminal activities.

The police further disclosed that the suspects remained in custody assisting with investigations while operations continued to retrieve stolen items believed to have been taken from victims during the robberies.

Authorities said efforts were also ongoing to identify and apprehend additional accomplices connected to the criminal network.

The Ghana Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to combating violent crime and ensuring the safety of residents and travellers within the affected regions.

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It also urged the public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies with credible information that could aid ongoing investigations and lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects.