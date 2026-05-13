Ghana: Construct Footbridges to Reduce Accidents - La MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for La Dade-Kotopon, Mr Alfredos Nii Anyetei, has appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to construct footbridges at strategic points along the La Beach Road after the completion of the ongoing reconstruction works.

He said the intervention would improve road safety and help reduce the rising cases of knockdowns and fatal accidents caused by speeding vehicles along the stretch.

Mr Anyetei made the appeal on Thursday during an inspection tour of ongoing works on previously abandoned sections of the road, from the Sargent Adjetey Junction to the Kingdom Bookshop near Aku Adjei in the municipality.

He explained that the reconstruction formed part of the government's Big Push initiative and was being supervised by the Department of Urban Roads.

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The MCE noted that prior to the resumption of the project, the area recorded several accidents, particularly on weekends when motorists tend to over speed.

"Residents of La have raised concerns over increasing road accidents and traffic management challenges on the major road linking Tema and Accra since the project began in 2023, and would welcome measures to address the situation," he explained.

Mr Anyetei disclosed that some of the knockdowns resulted in instant deaths, with as many as four to five fatalities recorded in certain cases due to excessive speeding.

He also expressed concern about the indiscriminate parking of heavy-duty trucks along portions of the road, noting that the practice obstructed traffic flow and contributed to accidents.

He indicated that the municipality connects several adjoining assemblies and experiences heavy vehicular congestion during peak hours, but expressed optimism that the completion of the project would significantly improve movement.

Mr Anyetei commended the government for allocating funds to complete the stalled La Beach Road project.

The reconstruction works, which resumed last week, are expected to be completed within the next two months to ease congestion.

The road forms part of the 26.6-kilometre Accra-Tema Beach Road Expansion Project, which commenced in 2023. The project is aimed at reducing congestion through the dualisation of the road from Black Star Square in Accra through Osu, La, Teshie and Nungua to Tema.

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The inspection team also visited the Tse Addo area, which serves as an alternative route for motorists travelling from Tema and Nungua to Accra whenever traffic builds up on the Beach Road.

Engineers supervising the projects assured the team that work would be completed on schedule to improve traffic flow and reduce commuter frustration.