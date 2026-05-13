Ghana: Vacate Bush Highway or Face Action - Ama Warns Traders

13 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to traders operating on the streets and pavements along the George Walker Bush Highway at Lapaz to vacate the area or face enforcement action.

The directive follows an inspection carried out by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Linda Ocloo; the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Michael Nii Kpakpo Allotey; and the Municipal Chief Executive of the Okaikoi North Municipal Assembly (ONMA), Mr Christian Tetteh Badger, together with other officials.

The decongestion exercise forms part of efforts to ease pressure on the road and restore order in the area.

As part of temporary measures, some affected traders have been relocated to nearby markets, including Abeka, Achimota and Kisseman, while longer-term arrangements are being developed to accommodate them.

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Mr Badger said the exercise was intended to ensure order and improve both pedestrian and vehicular movement along the busy stretch.

He noted that an announcement had already been made by the Information Services Department, giving traders a one-week deadline to stop selling on the streets.

According to him, engagements had been held with market leaders, who had been tasked to provide space allocation lists to ensure fairness in the distribution of stalls to affected traders.

He added that a task force had been put in place to enforce compliance and clear the area to allow for the free movement of both pedestrians and vehicles.

Some pedestrians who spoke to The Ghanaian Times welcomed the exercise, expressing the hope that it would ease congestion and improve accessibility.

Mr Vincent Doh, one of the pedestrians, described the situation as chaotic, saying pavements had become virtually impassable.

He explained that pedestrians were often forced to squeeze through narrow spaces, sometimes stepping on traders' goods, which led to frequent confrontations.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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