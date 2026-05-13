Ghana: Chief Imam Urges Pilgrims to Be Good Ambassadors

THE National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has urged Ghanaian Muslim pilgrims travelling to perform the annual Hajj rites in Makkah to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the highest values of Islam.

"As you prepare to depart, the National Chief Imam urges all pilgrims to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the highest values of Islam; patience, humility, selflessness, discipline, and respect for others," said a statement signed and copied The Ghanaian Times in Accra, by Mr Osumanu Seidu, Executive Secretary, Office of the National Chief Imam, Ghana.

Again, the Chief Imam has advised the pilgrims to be good ambassadors while performing the Hajj rites, one of the five pillars of Islam.

"Let your actions embody the true spirit of unity and devotion that Hajj represents. Remember that you are not only representing yourselves and your families, but also Ghana and the global Muslim community," the statement said.

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The statement said Sheikh Dr Sharubutu expressed his profound appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his continued support and commitment toward ensuring a smooth and successful Hajj for Ghanaian Pilgrims.

Sheikh Dr Sharubutu noted that President Mahama's intervention had significantly contributed to improving the welfare, logistics, and overall experience of pilgrims.

Furthermore, the Chief Imam commended the leadership of the Hajj Board Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, and his team at the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana, for their dedication, coordination, and tireless efforts in organising this year's pilgrimage.

He said their commitment to service had been instrumental in facilitating a seamless process for all intending pilgrims.

The Chief Imam further encourages all pilgrims to cooperate fully with officials, adhere strictly to the guidelines provided, and remain law-abiding throughout their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He urged them to uphold good conduct as they observe the sacred duties of Hajj in the Holy land of Makkah.

"Let us uphold the good name of Ghana through exemplary conduct. May Allah accept your Hajj, forgive your shortcomings, and return you home safely as better individuals, spiritually renewed and enriched, Sheikh Dr Sharubutu added.

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Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and compulsory for Muslims in good health and of sufficient means.

It is the wish of every Muslim to visit Kabbah, the house of Allah (God) in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at least once in their lifetime.

Hajj precedes Eid ul-Adha, the "Festival of Sacrifice," and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham) unwavering faith and willingness to sacrifice his son, Israel, in obedience to Allah's command.

When Allah saw Ibrahim's total submission, he intervened, replacing Ismail with a ram. This event is honored annually by Muslims through prayer, charity, and the tradition of Qurbani (sacrifice).

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

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