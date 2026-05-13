Nigeria: Sportytv Lands NBA Broadcast Rights for Nigeria, Three Other African Countries

Beyond live matches, SportyTV said it would air daily highlights and classic NBA content featuring legends such as Hakeem Olajuwon, Michael Jordan and Dikembe Mutombo.

Basketball fans in Nigeria will now have free access to selected National Basketball Association (NBA) games after SportyTV secured a three-year broadcast agreement covering Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

The deal allows fans to watch matches on television, the company's OTT platform and mobile app without subscription fees.

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Coverage has already started with the Eastern Conference semi-final clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons.

For the remainder of the current season, SportyTV will show eight playoff games, including up to three NBA Finals matches.

From next season until September 2028, Nigerian viewers will have access to weekly NBA Saturday games, Christmas Day fixtures, the NBA All-Star Game, selected Play-In Tournament matches and extensive playoff coverage.

The agreement is expected to widen NBA access in Nigeria, where interest in basketball has continued to grow, especially among young fans following the rise of African players in the league.

Speaking on the partnership, Elias Gallego, Vice President of Media, Marketing and Business Development at Sporty Group, said the focus is on making games easier to watch across different devices.

"There's a difference between content being available and it being accessible. This deal closes that gap, with free NBA games across mobile, smart TVs, and digital platforms, built around how people actually watch today," he said.

The coverage will feature some of the NBA's biggest names, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Luka Dončić.

Fans in Nigeria are also expected to follow stars with African connections, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Beyond live matches, SportyTV said it would air daily highlights and classic NBA content featuring legends such as Hakeem Olajuwon, Michael Jordan and Dikembe Mutombo.

The agreement adds to the growing list of international sports content now available to Nigerian audiences on free-to-air platforms.