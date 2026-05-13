Nigeria: France-Nigeria Partnership Moving From Dialogue to Delivery - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has welcomed the outcomes of the 10th France-Nigeria Business Council Meeting, held today at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, describing them as a clear signal that Nigeria and France are moving from dialogue to delivery.

With trade between both countries reaching $4.7 billion in 2025 and Nigeria remaining the top destination for French investment in sub-Saharan Africa, President Tinubu says the relationship now carries real economic weight and must be translated into more jobs, industries, infrastructure, and shared prosperity.

The meeting, which was also attended by Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and France's Minister Delegate, Nicolas Forissier, saw leading Nigerian and French businesses provide updates on key projects and commit to further expanding collaboration between both countries.

President Tinubu, at the summit, commended the current Chairman of the France-Nigeria Business Council, Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, for convening a productive session that brought together leading Nigerian and French private-sector players.

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In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga,the President also acknowledged the participation of Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Tony Elumelu, Wale Tinubu, Kola Karim, Kashim Bukar, Patrick Pouyanné of TotalEnergies, Rodolphe Saadé of CMA CGM, Danone, Accor, and other partners, whose presence reflects growing confidence in Nigeria's reform direction and long-term competitiveness.

President Tinubu particularly welcomed the signing between Accor and Shoreline Group for Nigeria's first national hotel platform, describing it as a major vote of confidence in Nigeria's hospitality, tourism, services and investment future.

"This is the partnership Nigeria is ready for. We are ready for investment that builds, capital that produces, and an enterprise that creates jobs. Nigeria and France are no longer simply exchanging goodwill. We are opening a new chapter of serious economic execution."

President Tinubu further affirmed that his administration will continue to strengthen the business environment, support credible investors, and deepen reforms to make Nigeria a more stable, productive, and competitive economy.

"The message from the Africa Forward summit in Nairobi is that Nigeria is ready, France is engaged, and the private sector in both countries is moving forward. The next chapter of Africa-Europe relations will be written in factories, hotels, ports, energy projects, technology platforms, farms, jobs and new value chains," President Tinubu added.