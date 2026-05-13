Nigeria: Insecurity, High Fertiliser Cost Threaten Food Production in Kaduna - Afan

Kaduna State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has expressed concern over growing insecurity and rising cost of fertiliser.

It warned that the situation is threatening food production across the state.

In an interview, the state chairman of the association, Nuhu Aminu, said many farmers in several local government areas are finding it difficult to access their farmlands due to persistent attacks by bandits and kidnappers.

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Aminu identified parts of Giwa, Kauru, Kubau, Kudan, Kajuru, Sanga, and Kachia as areas facing serious security challenges that affect farming activities.

According to him, many rural communities now live in fear as criminals continue to attack villages and farmlands, forcing some farmers to abandon cultivation.

Insecurity is seriously affecting farming activities. Some farmers cannot even go to their farms because of attacks and kidnappings in their communities.

Aminu added that the situation has reduced farmers' confidence and could negatively affect food supply if urgent measures are not taken to improve security in farming communities.

He also described the rising cost of fertiliser as another major challenge confronting farmers ahead of the planting season.

The AFAN chairman said many smallholder farmers can no longer afford chemical fertiliser due to high prices, adding that the association is encouraging the use of organic fertiliser as an alternative.

According to him, while organic fertiliser is relatively cheaper, many farmers still struggle to purchase enough quantities needed for cultivation.

They called on governments at all levels to subsidise fertiliser and ensure the timely distribution of farm inputs to farmers before the farming season peaks.

Aminu further urged the government to pay greater attention to agriculture by providing support and incentives for farmers, stressing that agriculture remains one of the major sectors sustaining the country's economy.