Nigeria: NYSC Seeks Upward Review of Corps Members' Allowances in Kaduna

The Kaduna State coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Efeke Murna Dadaza, has called for an upward review of feeding allowance and monthly stipends for corps members serving in the state, citing rising cost of living and the need to improve their welfare.

Dadaza made the appeal on Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Batch 'A' Stream II Orientation Course held at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Government College Kaduna.

She urged the Kaduna State Government to specifically review upward the feeding allowance provided during orientation exercises, as well as improve the monthly state stipend paid to corps members deployed across the State.

According to her, better welfare support would enhance productivity, motivation, and the overall service experience of corps members posted to Kaduna.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The coordinator also charged the corps members to sustain the discipline, unity, and values acquired during the orientation programme, noting that they are expected to serve as ambassadors of the scheme in their various host communities.

She further encouraged them to actively engage in Community Development Service (CDS) projects, stressing that such initiatives remain a critical avenue for direct impact in their host communities.

"Corps members must remain disciplined, committed, and proactive in their places of primary assignment and community engagements".

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Gloria Ibrahim, reiterated the state government's commitment to providing a safe and enabling environment for corps members throughout their service year.

He also urged employers in both the public and private sectors not to reject corps members posted to their organisations but to support them in order to enhance effective service delivery.

The governor encouraged corps members to embrace their postings in good faith and see their Places of Primary Assignment as opportunities to contribute meaningfully to national development, particularly in the education and health sectors.

He further advised them to take advantage of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to acquire practical skills that would support their future economic independence.

The ceremony marked the formal end of the orientation exercise for the corps members, who are now expected to proceed to their respective places of primary assignment across the State.