Nigeria: My Gospel Music Career Boosted By Clerics - Nich Oma

Sensational gospel artiste, Ozioma Nicholas, popularly known as Nich Oma, has attributed her rise in the music industry to the teachings from Christian preachers, especially the constant counsel from her spiritual father, Archbishop Onyeka Joseph Nzekwesi.

Nich Oma made the disclosure when he addressed newsmen on her just released EP titled, "OMERIWO" yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Oma said the different clerics ministerial, moral, spiritual and fatherly supports, backings and guidance were very instrumental in the waves she is currently making amongst Christians in the South Eastern region of Nigeria and beyond.

The gospel singer, an indigene of Enugu State is a music minister, songwriter, and prophetic worship leader known for delivering spirit-filled sounds that blend Igbo and English languages.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking on her newly released EP titled, "Omeriwo," Nich Oma called on her fans to look forward to a deeper connection and concentration of the Holy Spirit, even as she promised to take every listening ear to the pinnacle of praise and worship in the latest release.

Oma said, "Constant moral support and ministerial opportunities with tangible honorarium which have contributed massively to the growth of my music career by my spiritual daddy archbishop Dr Onyeka Nzekwesi are worthy of commendations.

"From the first day I encountered him, the Archbishop has been both spiritual and physical support system to me and my crew. Archbishop Dr Onyeka Nzekwesi (Chinakaribeya) is a godsent to my music career and I know that I couldn't have been where I'm today without his spiritual and physical coverings.

"The empathetic kindness of Archbishop Dr. Onyeka Nzekwesi to me is overwhelming. He took me not just as her spiritual daughter but as one he is dedicated to seeing rise to global stage. His impact in both the pulpit and the marketplace have really helped my ministry, immensely".

According to Oma who has large audience on social media, the Archbishop's special and dedicated interests in her music career were signals that God's hands are upon her.

The gospel singer is recognised for songs aimed at healing and uplifting souls and often described by her admirers as a "healing tool" for broken hearts.