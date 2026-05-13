Nigeria: Key Facts About Late Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of popular actor Alexx Ekubo, who passed away on May 12, 2026, at the age of 40 after a battle with kidney cancer.

Born on April 10, 1986, the actor hailed from Arochukwu in Abia State, South-East Nigeria.

He attended Federal Government College, Daura, in Katsina State and later studied Law at the University of Calabar.

Ekubo first gained significant public attention in 2010 when he emerged as the first runner-up in the Mr Nigeria contest.

His professional film career began with a minor role in the 2003 production Sinners in the House, though he rose to major prominence after starring in the Nollywood hit Weekend Getaway.

Throughout his career, he was known for excelling in both romantic comedies and dramas, appearing in over 100 productions, including Omo Ghetto: The Saga, The Bling Lagosians, and A Sunday Affair.

In 2020, he was named in the "Most Influential People of African Descent Under 40" list by the United Nations, and in 2021, he received an honorary degree in Arts & Culture from ISCG University, Benin Republic.

Beyond his screen work, he was deeply involved in charity and youth empowerment initiatives, receiving recognition as the Global Social Giving Actor of the Year in 2021.

Following his passing, colleagues such as Funke Akindele have shared moving tributes, describing him as a kind soul and a cherished friend.