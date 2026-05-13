Nigeria: Again, Kano Bags Neco Excellence Award for Candidate Sponsorship, Registration

The Kano State Government has again received an Award of Excellence from the National Examinations Council (NECO) for emerging as the second-best outstanding state in the sponsorship and registration of candidates for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The award, presented during the grand finale of NECO's 25th anniversary celebration held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, recognised Kano for sponsoring and registering a high volume of candidates for two consecutive academic sessions -- 2023/2024 and 2024/2025.

The Director of Public Enlightenment of the Kano State Ministry of Education, Musbahu Aminu Yakasai, disclosed this to journalists recently in Kano.

According to him, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Haruna Makoda, received the award on behalf of the state government.

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Makoda said the recognition reflected the Kano State Government's sustained investment in expanding access to quality secondary education and its commitment to ensuring that eligible students are not denied the opportunity to sit for examinations due to financial constraints.

He dedicated the award to Governor Abba Yusuf, teachers, students and education officials whose contributions, he said, made the achievement possible.

"This award is a result of hard work and perseverance demonstrated by the state government and its resolve to prioritise education as the foundation for sustainable development in Kano society," the commissioner stated.

He noted that for two consecutive years, the state had mobilised resources to sponsor and register thousands of students for NECO examinations, assuring that the government would sustain the initiative.

Makoda further explained that the recognition aligned with the state government's education reform agenda and emergency recovery plan aimed at improving learning outcomes, infrastructure and access to education, particularly for adolescent girls and youths across the state.

He also appreciated NECO for the recognition and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to maintaining high standards in candidate sponsorship, registration and compliance with examination ethics.