Electricity consumers in Kampala and surrounding areas are set to experience scheduled daytime power outages for nearly three weeks as the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) undertakes major maintenance works on a key transmission line.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) said the outages will run from May 14 to June 2, 2026, affecting several residential, commercial and industrial areas across the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

"UEDCL informs its esteemed customers in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area that our supplier, the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) has scheduled power shutdowns from May 14, 2026 to June 2, 2026," the notice reads.

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According to UEDCL, the planned shutdowns are intended to facilitate network improvement works along the Lugogo-Kampala North 132kV transmission line.

"The shutdowns will enable UETCL to safely carry out critical network improvement works along the Lugogo-Kampala North 132kV transmission line. These works are part of the ongoing Kampala Metropolitan Transmission System Improvement Project that is expected to significantly improve power supply reliability in this area," the company said.

The outages will occur between 7am and 6pm on scheduled dates, depending on the specific location.

Areas expected to be affected between May 14 and May 23 include Kamwokya Trading Centre, Old Kira Road, Mawanda Road, Acacia Avenue, Kisementi, parts of Bukoto, Mulimira Zone, Kifumbira and Tufnell Drive.

From May 24 to June 2, outages will affect Lugogo Mall, China-Uganda Hospital, Lugogo-Balikuddembe Road, Bukoto Crescent, parts of Naguru and the Lugogo-Naguru bypass.

On selected dates within the same period, additional interruptions will affect areas including Kireka, Mbalwa, Kyambogo, Kirinya, Bukasa, Kireku, Namugongo Road, Naalya and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Further scheduled outages will also impact Lower Kyambogo Estate, Nabisunsa, Namboole, Bweyogerere Trading Centre, Banda, Kinawataka and parts of the Namamve Industrial Park.

UEDCL urged affected customers to make alternative arrangements during the outage period.

"UEDCL appeals to the affected customers to plan accordingly during this period," the notice states.

The company added that customers whose electricity is not restored within the scheduled timelines should contact its toll-free helplines.