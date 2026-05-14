Uganda: UEDCL Announces Scheduled Outages On Lugogo-Kampala North Power Line

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited has announced scheduled daytime power shutdowns in selected parts of Kampala served by the Lugogo-Kampala North 132kV transmission line.

According to a public notice, the planned outages will run from May 14 to June 2, 2026 and will mainly affect areas along the Lugogo bypass and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The utility company said the maintenance works are intended to enable the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited to safely undertake critical upgrades under the Kampala Metropolitan Transmission System Improvement Project.

"These works are part of the ongoing Kampala Metropolitan Transmission System Improvement Project that is expected to significantly improve power supply reliability in this area," UEDCL said in the notice.

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The outages will occur between 7am and 6pm on scheduled dates depending on the affected areas.

Some of the affected areas include parts of Kamwokya, Bukoto, Kisementi, Naguru, Lugogo, Kyambogo, Banda, Bweyogerere, Naalya and Namamve Industrial Park, particularly areas along the Lugogo bypass.

Speaking to this reporter, Muhammad Lubogo of Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) said the shutdowns are necessary to support long-term improvements in power reliability and system stability.

"These scheduled daytime power interruptions over the next three weeks will facilitate critical upgrade and maintenance works under the Kampala Metropolitan Transmission System Improvement Project," Lubogo said.

He noted that once completed, the upgraded infrastructure will improve power quality and reliability, reduce outage frequency, enhance voltage stability, and support Kampala's growing energy demand driven by urbanisation and industrial growth.

"UETCL regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public's patience as these strategic improvements are undertaken," he added.

UEDCL advised customers in the affected areas to plan accordingly during the maintenance period, noting that electricity will be restored after completion of the scheduled works in each respective area.