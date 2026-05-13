Namibia: China Backs Namibia's Nuclear Power Ambitions

China has expressed readiness to support Namibia's efforts to grow its energy sector, including potential collaboration on nuclear power development if Namibia chooses to construct a nuclear plant.

Speaking at a media briefing in Windhoek, Chinese ambassador Zhao Weiping said Namibia has every right to develop nuclear energy, as it is one of the world's largest uranium producers.

"I personally think it is a good idea for Namibia to develop its own nuclear power projects," Zhao said.

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"You are one of the largest uranium producers in the world, so it is understandable for Namibia to think about nuclear energy," he stated.

The remarks come at a time when Namibia is under pressure to secure long-term energy supplies as electricity demand continues to rise.

The country still imports a large share of its electricity from neighbouring countries, leaving it vulnerable to power shortages and rising costs.

The government has also been exploring new energy options as Namibia positions itself as a future industrial and energy hub, driven by mining, green hydrogen and oil and gas developments.

A nuclear power plant could help Namibia produce stable electricity locally, reduce dependence on imports and create jobs and new industries.

Nuclear energy can provide reliable power for decades, although such projects are expensive and require strict safety measures and long-term planning.

Namibia is already one of the world's leading uranium producers and supplies uranium to international nuclear energy markets.

Major uranium mines in the country include the Swakop Uranium-owned Husab Mine and the Rossing Uranium mine.

China has heavily invested in Namibia's uranium sector over the years, with the Husab Mine considered one of the country's biggest foreign investments.

Zhao said Chinese investments in Namibia's mining sector are mainly concentrated in uranium mining, contrary to perceptions that China controls large parts of the country's mineral industry.

"People may have the impression that Chinese investments are everywhere in Namibia's mining sector, but actually most investments are in the two uranium mines," he said.

He added that the Husab Mine remains China's single largest investment project in Africa, valued at around US$5 billion.

According to Zhao, the uranium sector has made a major contribution to Namibia's economy and social development.

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He said uranium is a highly specialised resource, making full processing inside Namibia more complicated than with other minerals.

"Uranium is very special because of its nature. That is why a lot of processing already takes place here, but full processing is more complex," he said.

Apart from uranium, he said, Chinese investment in Namibia's mining sector remains limited, although a Chinese company recently acquired a gold mine in the country.

He noted that the Tsumeb smelter project is another Chinese-linked investment, although operations there have reportedly slowed.

Zhao said China supports Namibia's efforts to increase value addition and industrialisation in the mining sector.

He said China is open to cooperating with Namibia on nuclear power if the government decides to proceed with such plans.

"China has strong experience, technology and skills in nuclear power. Our nuclear power industry is becoming one of the biggest in the world, and we are open-minded about cooperation with Namibia," he said.

Although nuclear energy currently accounts for a small share of China's overall energy mix, he said the country has developed advanced expertise in the sector.

Zhao stressed that the final decision on nuclear energy development rests with Namibia and would require careful study and planning.

"But if Namibia chooses to work with China on nuclear power projects, we will be very positive about that cooperation," he said.

Namibia has increasingly looked to expand its energy sector as the country pushes for industrial growth, energy security and greater use of its natural resources.