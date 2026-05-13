Africa: South Africa Welcomes China's Zero-Tariff Preference Scheme

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, has welcomed the announcement by the Government of the People's Republic of China that introduces a temporary zero-tariff preference scheme for 20 non-least developed African countries, including South Africa.

The measure follows an announcement by Chinese President Xi Jinping on 14 February 2026 that China would implement zero-tariff treatment for African countries with which it has diplomatic relations.

Least developed countries are already benefiting from duty-free access to the Chinese market following commitments made at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Under the scheme, qualifying South African goods exported to China between 1 May 2026 and 30 April 2028 will benefit from zero customs duties, provided exporters comply with the applicable tariff schedules and rules of origin.

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Exporters have been advised that access to the preference scheme is conditional on meeting prescribed rules of origin requirements, including product-specific conditions, and submitting a valid Certificate of Origin for customs clearance in China.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) said it is working with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on customs procedures and legislative amendments required for implementation, including processes relating to the issuing of certificates of origin.

The department added that for products already in transit, where a certificate of origin has not been issued before or at the time of shipment, importers will be required to pay a deposit.

The deposit may be refunded once the requested documentation has been submitted.

In such cases, the certificate of origin must be marked "issued retrospectively" and will remain valid for one year from the shipment date.

While the scheme applies to a broad range of products, certain goods may still be subject to specific conditions, including tariff rate quotas.

Exporters are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the detailed tariff schedules and rules of origin documentation to ensure compliance and maximise the benefits of the preferences.

According to the dtic, the preferential market access framework presents a strategic opportunity for South Africa to strengthen export competitiveness, diversify into higher value-added products, and expand market access for agricultural, industrial and beneficiated goods.

The department said the initiative also supports broader national objectives, including industrial development, employment creation and export-led economic growth.

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The dtic, together with relevant government departments and stakeholders, has initiated processes to facilitate implementation of the preference scheme.

An Export Help Desk within the dtic will serve as a central point of contact for guidance, queries and assistance relating to compliance and market access processes. Exporters can contact the help desk at exports@thedtic.gov.za.

The dtic also announced that a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions document for exporters will be published on its website.

Minister Tau said the zero-tariff treatment preference scheme reflects the strong relationship between China and the African continent and represents a significant outcome of FOCAC 2024.

He added that the scheme offers South African exporters an opportunity to expand into one of the world's largest and most dynamic consumer markets, while complementing the dtic's diversification strategy aimed at strengthening the resilience of the South African economy.