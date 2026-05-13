Gaborone — Braving the early morning winter frosty conditions, hundreds of Batswana on Wednesday morning lined up at Parliament Building to pay their last respects to the country's former President, Dr Festus Mogae, whose body is lying in state.

Acting President, Mr Ndaba Gaolathe, Dr Mogae's wife, former First Lady, Ms Barbara Mogae and family, as well as the Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse were among the first dignitaries to file past the body of former President, lifeless, yet appearing elegantly dressed in a suit and his trademark flat cap.

Batswana who spoke to BOPA said they saw it fit to partake in the formal occasion of viewing body of the deceased third President of the republic in order to offer their respects to a man they said had offered much of his life and effort to the nation.

Public Relations practitioner, Mr Tiro Kganela said he had wonderful memories of former President Mogae, whom he said was a warm, good-natured and personable leader.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"In the year 2000, in the United States of America, and I was one of the students tasked by Kgosi Seepapitso IV, at the time the country's Ambassador to the US in Washington, to organise an HIV/AIDS awareness conference. It was at a point where the country was grappling with the HIV/AIDS challenge. The then President Mogae, and the Minister of Health Ms Joy Phumaphi were very supportive of our efforts," Mr Kganela said.

He added that Mr Mogae communicated that top of the agenda should be information, education, awareness about the HIV/AIDS pandemic, and that he was passionate about the welfare of Batswana wherever they were located.

Back home, Mr Kganela would produce a weekly documentary programme on BTV that would further raise awareness about HIV/AIDS during Dr Mogae's administration.

Youngster Ms Tio Mabengano said she was born during Dr Mogae's presidency and had great memories of his tenure as the head of state.

"Obviously you cannot speak about President Mogae without speaking about how he led the nation in the battle against HIV/AIDS and the investment in the education of Batswana youth, and the things that we learned from his time we still carry forward. It was very powerful, and I just had to wake up today and come to pay my last respects, he is a very special president who was close to my heart," Ms Mabengano said.

BOPA