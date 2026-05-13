Nigeria: Football Ambassadors FC Win Lydia Wilson Foundation Charity Cup 2026

The 2026 edition of the Lydia Wilson Foundation Charity Football Tournament ended on a high note in Lagos at the weekend, as Football Ambassadors FC of Ebute Metta emerged champions after defeating 11 Stars FC of Egbeda 3-2 on penalties in a thrilling final held on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The yeraly competition, organised by the Lydia Wilson Foundation, continues to serve as a platform for discovering and empowering young talents, particularly orphans and vulnerable children, while promoting community development, youth empowerment and support for widows across Nigeria.

Football Ambassadors FC lifted the coveted Lydia Wilson Foundation Charity Cup and received gold medals, while runners-up 11 Stars FC were presented with silver medals.

Eight outstanding players at the tournament, including three female participants, also received special awards and cash prizes in recognition of their talent, discipline and dedication.

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Speaking after the event, the co-founder of the Foundation, Wilson Balogun, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to restoring hope and creating opportunities for vulnerable communities through sports, education, empowerment and humanitarian support initiatives.

According to him, the football competition was established to identify and nurture talented young people who deserve opportunities to excel, irrespective of their background or life circumstances.

"The Lydia Wilson Foundation aims to catch these children young and restore hope in them. We are not just focusing on orphans alone; we are equally passionate about empowering widows, widowers and supporting vulnerable families across Nigeria," he said.

Balogun noted that the Foundation has consistently used sports as a vehicle for social transformation, mentorship and youth development since its establishment in 2018 by himself and his wife, Mrs Lydia Balogun-Wilson.

He explained that the Foundation currently supports vulnerable children through educational scholarships, vocational programmes and sports development initiatives across several Nigerian states, including Kogi, Kaduna, Ondo, Lagos and Abuja.

"Every year, we identify exceptional talents through this competition and ensure they are also supported academically. We believe talent should never be limited by circumstance. Nigeria is blessed with extraordinary young people whose futures can be transformed when given the right opportunities," he stated.

He disclosed that widows have benefited from empowerment programmes involving baking, farming and other income-generating skills, while vulnerable families and displaced communities have also benefited from the Foundation's humanitarian outreach programmes.

Balogun affirmed that Nigeria remains a nation of enormous human potential, creativity and talent, and called for stronger collaboration between government institutions, corporate organisations and philanthropists to help scale the Foundation's impact across the country.

"If we are currently supporting farmers with 100 bags of fertiliser, we want to increase that significantly. If we are training 100 widows today, we want that number to grow into thousands. Nigeria has incredible potential, and together we can create opportunities that positively transform lives and communities," he added.

The Foundation therefore appealed to the Federal Government, state governments, corporate organisations, development agencies, philanthropists and well-meaning Nigerians to support its humanitarian initiatives through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnerships, sponsorships, grants, donations and volunteer participation.

According to Balogun, support is not limited to financial donations alone. "We are looking for partners who genuinely want to be agents of change. We need volunteers, educational partners, community leaders and corporate organisations willing to invest in the future of our children and families," he said.

The Foundation further encouraged Corporate Nigeria to adopt long-term partnership models capable of sustaining yearly intervention programmes, youth empowerment initiatives and community development projects.

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We invite companies and institutions to become strategic partners and headline sponsors of our charity initiatives. Together, we can continue to uplift children, empower widows and strengthen communities across Nigeria," he said.

Balogun, whose family is based in the United Kingdom, stated that the yearly football tournament currently impacts more than 200 vulnerable children yearly and is gradually becoming one of the country's most impactful grassroots humanitarian sports initiatives.

The Foundation also acknowledged the support of Westdyke Community FC of Scotland,which donated the jerseys used during the competition as part of its international community partnership support.

It urged governments, corporate bodies and individuals interested in partnership, sponsorship, volunteering and donation enquiries to visit its website for more information.