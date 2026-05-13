Nigeria: Study Flags Cement As Construction Industry's Biggest Carbon Problem, Offers Greener Solutions

A recent study by a Nigerian student, Ololade Temitope Oduneye, has identified cement as the construction sector's biggest carbon problem, highlighting a range of greener alternatives that could significantly reduce emissions across the industry.

The role of concrete in driving climate change has come under renewed scrutiny, with new research identifying cement production as a major source of global carbon emissions.

Oduneye, an architectural technologist and graduate of Coventry University, highlighted the growing case for alternative building materials capable of reducing the sector's environmental impact.

Central to Oduneye's study is geopolymer concrete, a material developed in the 1970s by Joseph Davidovits. Unlike conventional concrete, which relies on cement as its primary binder, geopolymer concrete uses industrial by-products such as fly ash and slag, activated with alkaline solutions.

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According to the research, this alternative can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent while maintaining comparable structural strength in most applications.

Oduneye's findings indicated that widespread adoption remains slow due to a combination of cost, supply chain limitations, and regulatory challenges.

The absence of globally accepted standards for geopolymer concrete has made it difficult for developers and contractors to specify and certify its use despite its environmental advantages.

The study cited the Global Change Institute building as a successful example of geopolymer concrete in practice. The facility, one of the first of its kind, achieved significant carbon savings without compromising structural performance.

Beyond material substitution, Oduneye's research also examined broader approaches to sustainable construction, including the use of cross-laminated timber, recycled aggregates, and energy-efficient building systems.

The London Aquatics Centre was highlighted as a case study, incorporating recycled materials, water conservation systems, and district heating to reduce both construction and operational emissions.

The construction sector is estimated to account for nearly 40 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions annually, largely due to its reliance on Portland cement.

Industry data shows that producing one tonne of cement clinker releases approximately one tonne of carbon dioxide, making it one of the most carbon-intensive materials in modern construction.

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The findings underscored the need for policy reforms and industry-wide changes to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon materials. Viable alternatives already exist, but scaling their use will depend on making them more accessible and easier to integrate into existing construction processes.

The report added to growing calls for the global construction industry to rethink its material choices as countries intensified efforts to meet climate targets.