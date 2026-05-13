Nigeria: Suspected Lakurawa Gunmen Kill Two Customs Officers in Kebbi

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Lakurawa group have reportedly killed two officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in Tuga community, Bagudu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The attack was said to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when the assailants stormed two security checkpoints in the area around 3 a.m.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns said the attackers targeted two nearby checkpoints and caught the officers off guard.

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According to the source, a senior officer was killed after the attackers set fire to the location where he was resting, while another officer was shot during the assault.

The source further explained that the attackers arrived in a truck and allegedly disguised it as a vehicle transporting animals to avoid suspicion.

"They shot one officer, a one-star, while they burnt the three-star officer alive," the source said.

"Two other officers with gunshot wounds are in the hospital now receiving treatment," the source added.

At the time of filing this report, the Kebbi State Command spokesperson, Mustapha Mubarak, said the command would issue an official statement once full details of the incident were obtained.

He neither confirmed nor denied the attack, stating, "We will issue a statement once we get the full report."

The police public relations officer in the state, SP Bashir Usman, was unreachable for comment at the time of filing this report.