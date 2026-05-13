Ghana: You Don't Treat Party People Anyhow - Aggrieved NPP Stalwart Cautions

13 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

A prominent member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has broken silence on the deep-seated internal machinations within the party, warning that the continuous victimization of members could severely jeopardize unity ahead of the general elections.

In a post on the party's internal democratic processes, the former National Entrpreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) boss, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah revealed how personal ambitions were stifled by party elites in the Asante Akyem Central constituency, despite overwhelming grassroots support.

According to the aggrieved party member, the decision to run for the parliamentary seat was not a self-serving agenda but a direct response to a call to service by the local constituents.

"My Asante Akyem Central people loved my politics and approached me to come and serve them as MP," he stated.

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He added that "But my own party elders blocked me and supported the incumbent MP to cheat through the system as if I was an outsider."

The unfair playing field he revealed led to a massive financial distress. The stalwart disclosed incurring massive debts across two consecutive primary election cycles, alongside other personal challenges.

Despite the systemic sabotage, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah noted that he remained loyal, continuously defending both the NPP party and the government's policies at all levels.

"Seeing what's going on in the current polling station elections in several constituencies, it seems not much has changed," he warned.

"The victimization of those who want to challenge current or former MPs should stop," he stated.

With the general elections approaching, he cautioned,"You don't treat party people anyhow and expect unconditional unity for the general elections."

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