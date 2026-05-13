Ghana: Vibes the Movie Earns Official Nomination At Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival

13 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghanaian cinema continues to break boundaries as Vibes The Movie has received an official nomination at the prestigious Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) in Toronto.

This latest international recognition is another proud moment for Ghana and a powerful testament to the creativity, originality, and global appeal of Ghanaian storytelling.

Directed by Big Ghun and starring Jeffrey Nortey, Vibes The Movie evolved from the hugely successful social media series, where the beloved characters Obolo Tui and Lil Pui captured the hearts of millions with their unique blend of rap, comedy, and relatable stories about the everyday struggles and ambitions of Ghanaian youth.

The film has already brought honour to Ghana on the international stage, most recently winning an Outstanding Achievement Award at the American Motion Pictures Festival in the United States.

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The Chronicle noted that the film was recognized for its originality, craftsmanship, and storytelling impact among a competitive pool of global entries.

Now, with a nomination at TINFF in Canada, Vibes The Movie continues its remarkable journey from the streets of Accra to some of the world's most respected film platforms.

The nomination underscores the growing global appreciation for authentic African stories and confirms that Ghanaian filmmakers are making a significant mark in international cinema.

As Vibes The Movie flies the Black Star high in Toronto, Ghana celebrates yet another cultural achievement that showcases the country's talent, resilience, and storytelling excellence to the world.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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