Africa: Mahama Returns Home After High-Level Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi

13 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has returned to Ghana following his participation in the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

The summit was co-hosted by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the event, Mahama contributed to high-level discussions focused on energy and green transitions.

He also participated in a strategic working session aimed at strengthening African financial institutions.

Additionally, Mahama co-chaired a forward-looking dialogue on rethinking healthcare systems across the African continent.

On the sidelines of the summit, Mahama held several key bilateral engagements with global and regional leaders.

He met with Kristalina Georgieva of the International Monetary Fund and António Guterres of the United Nations.

Further talks were held with the leadership of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He also engaged with representatives from the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

These meetings reinforced Ghana's commitment to international cooperation and sustainable development.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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