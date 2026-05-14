Liberia Wins Major Interpol Debt Relief Deal, Restores Global Policing Standing

The Liberia National Police has announced that Liberia has secured a major debt restructuring agreement with INTERPOL, a move authorities say restores confidence in the country's international policing engagement and strengthens cooperation against transnational crime.

In a statement issued Tuesday through the National Central Bureau (NCB-INTERPOL Monrovia), the police disclosed that INTERPOL's Executive Committee formally approved Liberia's request for partial cancellation and restructuring of its long-standing statutory financial obligations to the global policing body.

According to official correspondence dated April 2, 2026, INTERPOL agreed to cancel Liberia's arrears accumulated between 2004 and 2018, totaling approximately €356,554.12. The decision followed deliberations during the 228th Session of the INTERPOL Executive Committee held on March 25-26, 2026.

Authorities further revealed that additional arrears covering the period from 2019 to 2025, amounting to €301,315, have been restructured into a four-year repayment plan running from 2026 through 2029.

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The agreement also commits Liberia to the timely payment of its future annual contributions to INTERPOL, as well as its obligations to the INTERPOL Regional Bureau for West Africa based in Abidjan.

The LNP described the agreement as a major breakthrough for Liberia's security sector, noting that it strengthens the country's operational participation in international criminal investigations, intelligence sharing, fugitive tracking, and efforts to combat transnational organized crime.

Police authorities said active cooperation with INTERPOL remains critical in addressing growing regional and global security threats, including cybercrime, narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, terrorism financing, and cross-border criminal networks operating within West Africa.

The LNP said the agreement reflects increasing international confidence in Liberia's ongoing security governance reforms and its commitment to responsible engagement within global law enforcement frameworks.

The police institution also extended appreciation to the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the NCB-INTERPOL Monrovia, and other stakeholders whose efforts contributed to the successful negotiations.

The Liberia National Police reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and enhanced international cooperation aimed at strengthening Liberia's role within the global security architecture.