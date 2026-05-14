Tanzania: Zanzibar Begins Using Drones to Identify and Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites

Zanzibar — Zanzibar has officially launched a special project using drones to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites, as part of ongoing efforts to achieve complete malaria eradication on the islands.

The initiative, known as the Smart Drone Technology for a Malaria-Free Zanzibar, is being implemented through a partnership involving the Zanzibar Ministry of Health via the Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Programme (ZAMEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), Japan-based Sora Technology Company, and the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI).

The project is funded by the government of Japan at a cost of Sh1 billion.

Speaking during the launch ceremony on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the Permanent Secretary of the Zanzibar Ministry of Health, Dr Miraji Mngereza Mzee, said this is the first project in Zanzibar to combine modern technology with community participation in the fight against malaria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr Mngereza noted that Zanzibar has made significant progress in malaria control, with infection rates now reduced to below one percent.

He added that the use of drones, alongside community involvement, will improve efficiency in identifying mosquito breeding areas, particularly in locations that are difficult to access through conventional methods.

"Zanzibar should be free from malaria and recognized globally as a malaria-free region," Dr Mngereza said.

According to him, the technology is expected to accelerate efforts to eliminate malaria and mark a new milestone for Zanzibar as one of the regions that has successfully eradicated the disease.