Nigeria: Govt Moves to Break Guinness Record With Marathon Reading Relay

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Social development, has announced that it is expecting over 300 participants to read at the forth coming Guinness world record reading relay attempt in order to beat the current record of 130 participants.

The ministry announced that the Guinness world record reading relay attempt themed "My Family Companion National Reading Relay" would hold on May 15, 2026.

Speaking to journalists while announcing the event in Abuja, on Wednesday, Minister of Youth and Social development, Com. Ayodele Olawande, said the choice of May 15 is because it is a date globally recognized for Families.

Represented by the Director, Youth health, mental and psychosocial affairs department, Mr Essien Emmanuel, he said the declaration reflects the national commitment to strengthening the Nigerian family as the foundation of social stability, health, national productivity, and sustainable development.

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According to him, the National Reading Relay was not merely a Guinness World Record attempt but a national movement that harnesses the power of reading, storytelling, and youth participation to advance awareness of maternal, child, and family health across our country.

Olawande said beyond breaking the world record, there was the need to stir the purpose towards a higher cause, to enable the youth, the women, and the children of Nigeria get empowered as well as amplify the voice of 200 young Nigerians as Guinness World Record Holders and, through their amplified voices, create champions and ambassadors of maternal and child health advocacy for Nigeria.

He revealed that other readers will include health leaders, stakeholders, and technical partners.

"At the center of this initiative is the book My Family Companion, by Dr. Otubo Victor, a simplified research-based family health resource designed to educate, empower, and inspire healthier families and communities," he said.

Olawande revealed that the ministry would be providing logistics support amongst other forms of supports to make the event a success.

He said the ministry was not only in partnership of supporting a Guinness World Record attempt but actively championing a youth-driven movement for family health advocacy, social development, and positive national impact.

"Through this reading relay, young Nigerians from all 36 states of the Federation, including Nigerians in the diaspora, will come together virtually in one coordinated national reading effort aimed at achieving a Guinness World Record while amplifying messages that strengthen family life and promote healthier futures."

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"We are specifically inviting young Nigerians aged 35 years and below who are active in the health and development space, including medical professionals, students, public health advocates, content creators, educators, and socially conscious young leaders." he said.

Olanwade noted that participants would not only contribute to a historic global achievement but will collectively become Guinness World Record holders and receive national recognition for lending their voices to a cause that truly matters.

On his part, the author of the book, My Family Companion, Dr. Otubo Victor said his crave to become a medical doctor was born out of a medical condition that killed his 8-month-old sister when they were kids.

While in medical school, he embarked on researches on several health conditions and discovered that most people relied on local knowledge or entirely lack of knowledge in handling issues.

He said the book to was out together through several researches, data collection and discoveries made