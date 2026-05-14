Nigeria: There Are 105 Suspected Cases of Meningitis Across 20 LGAs - Katsina Govt

The Katsina State Government says there are 105 suspected cases of meningitis across nearly 20 local government areas of the state.

This comes amid the current extreme heat conditions being experienced in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director Katsina State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (PHCDA), Dr. Shamsuddeen Yahaya, during a press briefing in Katsina.

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According to him, the cases remain "suspected" pending laboratory confirmation, explaining that patients presenting symptoms such as severe headache and neck stiffness are immediately classified for urgent medical attention and monitoring.

Dr. Shamsuddeen disclosed that some local governments had recorded higher numbers of cases than others.

He mentioned local governments like Kafur, Zango, Dutsi, Musawa and others as the affected areas.

He explained that the state has intensified surveillance and emergency response measures to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread adding that an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), operating round-the-clock, had been activated to coordinate the response effort in collaboration with development partners and healthcare personnel.

"At the local government level, we have Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers, while at the community level, we have community informants and surveillance focal persons in health facilities. These structures work together to ensure that any suspected case is reported early and treated promptly," he said.

He further revealed that proactive measures had helped in curtailing the outbreak, as drugs and medical supplies had already been positioned in major apex health facilities across the state before the emergence of the cases.

"We do not wait for an outbreak before taking action. Necessary drugs have already been supplied to major facilities so treatment can commence immediately once cases are identified," he explained.

According to him the state's risk communication team had intensified public awareness campaigns through sensitization programmes and jingles aimed at educating residents on symptoms, prevention and the importance of seeking early treatment.