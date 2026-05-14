Africa: West Africa's $11bn Health Market Under Pressure As Experts Push Local Supply Chains

West Africa's fragile healthcare supply chain has come under fresh scrutiny as industry leaders, investors and policymakers prepare to converge in Lagos for the 2026 edition of the World Health Expo Lagos 2026 amid rising concerns over import dependence, foreign exchange volatility and growing pressure on hospitals across the region.

Organisers of the event, scheduled for June 2-4 at the Landmark Centre, said the expo would spotlight urgent pathways for localising healthcare manufacturing and strengthening West Africa's medical supply chain.

The forum comes as Africa's medical supplies market is projected to surge from $6.5 billion in 2025 to $11.18 billion by 2031, while West Africa's in vitro diagnostics market is expected to hit $1.388 billion by 2034.

Industry stakeholders warned, however, that despite the rapid market expansion, hospitals and laboratories across the region remain dangerously exposed due to heavy reliance on imported medical equipment and diagnostic products.

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According to projections presented ahead of the expo, between 85 and 99 per cent of medical equipment and in vitro diagnostics used in West Africa are imported, resulting in supply delays, high costs and severe operational disruptions in hospitals.

The situation is further worsened by foreign exchange shortages, weak cold-chain infrastructure and rising out-of-pocket healthcare spending by patients.

Speaking ahead of the event, Portfolio Director, Healthcare, Informa Markets, Tom Coleman, said the upcoming Hospital Investment and Buyer Leadership Forum would provide healthcare leaders with practical solutions to build crisis-resilient systems.

"The Hospital Investment & Buyer Leadership Forum at WHX turns these challenges into opportunities," Coleman said.

"Leaders can secure framework agreements with vetted suppliers, tap AfCFTA and policy incentives like Nigeria's duty waivers, and build crisis-resilient systems."

The forum, organised in collaboration with ABCHealth, will focus on investment opportunities, strategic partnerships and technology adoption in West Africa's healthcare sector.

A 2026 WHX report titled Building Resilient Healthcare Supply Chains in West Africa revealed that localisation efforts are already gaining momentum across the continent.

The report highlighted initiatives such as African Export-Import Bank's $75 million support facility for the production of medical devices, vaccines and biologics, alongside Nigeria's target to increase local medicine production from 30 per cent in 2024 to 70 per cent by 2030.

It also pointed to the role of the African Continental Free Trade Area in accelerating regional distribution hubs in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Chief Executive Officer of ABCHealth, Mories Atoki, described the forum as a critical platform for driving hospital expansion and innovation across the region.

"The Hospital Investment & Buyer Leadership Forum at WHX is a pivotal gathering for healthcare leaders, investors, and suppliers to drive hospital expansion across Nigeria and the region," Atoki said.

"We are excited to engage on key topics, from tools and systems hospitals prioritise for better care, to strategies strengthening facilities and workforce capabilities, innovative partnership models for resource and technology integration, and financing models enabling sustainable growth."

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She added that the forum would create opportunities for partnerships capable of accelerating technology adoption and healthcare service expansion in West Africa.

Organisers disclosed that the expo would host more than 500 exhibitors, over 8,000 healthcare professionals and 30 international speakers, with discussions expected to centre on diagnostics, healthcare infrastructure, digital health systems, laboratory innovation and medical technology.

New features at this year's event include a dedicated Lab Zone for diagnostics and equipment demonstrations, alongside networking platforms designed to connect suppliers, investors, and healthcare providers.

Stakeholders said the gathering comes at a critical time as governments and private sector players across Africa intensify efforts to reduce import dependence, improve transparency in procurement systems and build more resilient healthcare delivery structures.