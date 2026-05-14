Africa: Tinubu Arrives Kigali for Two-Day Summit On Africa CEO Forum

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday departed Nairobi, Kenya for Kigali, the Rwandan capital, ahead of the 13th edition of the Africa CEO Forum, which begins on Thursday.

The President, who departed Nairobi at about 1pm after attending the two-day Africa Forward Summit along with 30 other African leaders, was received at the Presidential Wing of the Kigali International Airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu and Rwanda's Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda.

Other top officials on hand to welcome the President included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed, the Nigerian Chargé d'Affaires in Rwanda, Ambassador Ibrahim Zanna and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Chief Sunday Dare.

Founded in 2012 by Jeune Afrique Media and co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the forum has become the largest annual gathering of African private sector leaders, investors, and policymakers. It focuses on accelerating economic transformation through shared scale, regional integration, and increased cross-border investment.

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The theme of this year's forum is: "The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership."

At the forum, Tinubu will speak on "Holding the Line: Nigeria's Reform Bet in a Fractured World," highlighting the gains of sustaining Nigeria's bold reforms, among other topics.

The President will also hold high-level bilateral meetings with top global and African business leaders while reaffirming Nigeria's leadership role in shaping the continent's future.

Tinubu will use the forum to reaffirm Nigeria's commitment to advancing African unity, deepening regional economic cooperation, and fostering strategic partnerships to accelerate private sector-driven sustainable development across the continent.