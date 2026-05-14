Nigeria: Alexx Ekubo's Family Reveals Cause of His Death

Months after withdrawing from public life, the family of the Nollywood star has disclosed the illness that led to his death at 40.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has died after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer, his family announced in an official statement shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

The family disclosed that the actor died at Evercare Hospital following complications arising from the illness, which they described as a "brief but courageous battle."

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"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, son, brother and friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke," the statement read.

According to the family, the late actor endured his health challenges with "remarkable strength, unwavering faith and enduring hope," while believing that one day his testimony would be shared publicly.

The statement also appealed for privacy and prayers as the family mourns the actor, adding that details of the funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Shock

News of the actor's death first filtered in on Tuesday via his manager, filmmaker Samuel Olatunji.

Since then, Nollywood stars have been paying tribute to him, with many describing him as warm and loving.

Before now, Ekubo had noticeably been absent from the Nigerian movie industry.

Aside from tributes, reactions have continued to pour in following the 'Omo Ghetto' actor's untimely demise.

Following his passing, Netizens dug up a 2011 post on X (formerly Twitter) where he wished that cancer were eradicated from the world.

"I hope to see a day when Cancer would be just a Zodiac Sign," the post reads.

This has left many wondering if he had been battling cancer for the past 15 years.

Reactions

@astrobundu wrote; Bro 2011. This isn't recent, though--15 years of enduring this pain. Rest in peace, CHAMP.

@Lummydeeon24736 also wondered if the late actor has been managing and fighting cancer since Stage 1.

"Stage 4 cancer is often considered the end of life because it is metastatic. Meaning it has spread from the primary site to distant organs, making it difficult to eradicate, highly resistant," he wrote.

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@ALAUJU, however, posited that he probably didn't have it at the time.

"He didn't have it then, but it's possible he lost someone to it, hence that post," she noted.

Alex Ekubo

Born on 10 April 1986 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Alex Ekubo hailed from Arochukwu in Abia State.

He attended Federal Government College Daura in Katsina State.

He later graduated with a Law degree from the University of Calabar. Before that, he held a diploma in Mass Communication from Calabar Polytechnic.

He made his acting debut in the 2005 production, 'Sinners in the House'.

Since then, he has acted in lots of movies, including the critically acclaimed 'Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story', 'A Sunday Affair', 'Hire a Woman', 'Omo Ghetto-The Saga', 'Weekend Getaway', 'Lagos Cougars', 'Your Excellency' and many others.