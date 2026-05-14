Africa CEO Forum - What People Say, Expect

The Africa CEO Forum has opened in Kigali, bringing together thousands of delegates from across the continent and beyond.

This year's forum is being held under the theme, "The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership."

The New Times spoke to different people to find out what they know about the forum, the issues they hope should be discussed, and the topics they are most looking forward to.

Here is what they said:

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Pierre-Célestin Rwabukumba, CEO, Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE)

The Africa CEO Forum is the apex gathering of corporate leaders on the continent. The focus is on Africa and how we can develop and lean on each other. The key point is how Africa should organise itself better, and the need to discuss the new economic order for the continent.

For finance professionals, we are discussing the New African Financial Architecture for development of Africa (NAFA), an initiative by the African Development Bank (AfDB) that brings together key financial institutions across the continent to complement each other--financiers, investors, issuers, and others.

The idea is independence and reliance on each other, as we have discovered we can do things on our own terms as Africans. It is about learning from and leaning on each other, and Africa's financial and economic independence through mutual support and real integration.

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Enock Luyonza, Leadership and Communications Specialist at Cornerstone Development Africa, NGO that fosters principled leaders

The Africa CEO Forum landing in Kigali is a massive win for the continent. With 2,800 CEOs, investors and six presidents in one room, this is not just another talk shop. Why it matters is that Africa is at a fork, scale or stay small. The theme is spot on.

We need African champions, not just foreign extractors. Main issues that should be discussed include, pooling local capital for real equity deals, connecting infrastructure that enables cross-border trade, and digital skills and youth jobs so the demographic dividend does not become a challenge.

The bottom line is, it is time to stop begging and start owning the growth story. This could be a real turning point if these opportunities are unlocked.

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Frank Mugarura, CEO, Gravity Rwanda, digital and marketing firm

The Africa CEO Forum is often seen as formal executive networking, but it is more than that, it is where ideas become partnerships, investments begin, governments engage the private sector, and industries shift.

Africa is at a critical moment with a young population, urban growth, innovation, digital expansion, entrepreneurship, but also unemployment, limited finance, climate challenges, and AI disruption.

The forum should do more than celebrating success to address hard questions about youth jobs, global competitiveness of African businesses, responsible leadership, inclusive technology, and social impact beyond profit.

Hosting it in Kigali symbolises Rwanda's role as a hub for innovation and investment. However, there is a contrast between high-level discussions and the daily struggles of entrepreneurs lacking capital, mentorship, and markets. The forum should be a platform for accountability and practical solutions, and highlight leadership realities such as pressure, failure, burnout, and responsibility. Ultimately, it shows Africa's future direction and whether growth translates into real impact.

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Remmygious Lubega, CEO of RG Consult Inc, regional Creative Marketing Research and Events company

It is an important forum where ideas shaping African business are discussed, but its challenge is translating discussions into measurable outcomes. There is limited clarity on how resolutions are implemented or how impactful they are on business-to-business and business-to-government engagements, especially in influencing policy and improving ease of doing business.

Critical bottlenecks remain such as access to markets, affordable capital, skills development, infrastructure, and alignment with technological advances. The human element must remain central, with improved skills driving productivity and growth.

One important question is what tangible policy changes have resulted from past forums and what actions CEOs have secured from governments to improve the business environment. In marketing and creative industries, underinvestment has reduced agency roles and weakened brand equity, despite growth in banking deposits. Marketing remains essential in influencing consumer behaviour and sustaining market dynamism.

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Gloria Kamanzi Uwizera, Chairperson of the African Women Entrepreneurship Programme (AWEP) Rwanda Chapter

The Africa CEO Forum is often described as the "Davos of Africa," bringing together private sector leaders and government officials to discuss key economic priorities and challenges.

However, some issues remain under-addressed, including the development of intra-African value chains for small and medium-sized enterprises, which make up most businesses in the continent.

Another gap is the participation of women entrepreneurs and leaders. Women-led businesses are increasing, yet women are underrepresented in these discussions. Greater inclusion would help ensure women's voices contribute to determining economies, influencing policy, creating jobs, and redefining Africa's future.

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Marie-Magnificat Uwikizo, software engineer

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As a back-end engineer, hosting such an event carries strategic value which exceeds tourism. It shows the "Kigali model," where governance is linked with strong digital and physical infrastructure.

For developers building digital systems, it highlights that the architectures being designed today support the large-scale economic integration discussed by CEOs. Themes likely to shape discussions include digital interoperability--supporting technical and regulatory frameworks to make the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) work in practice and enable cross-border data and financial flows.

It also includes automation in public and private services to improve speed and reliability, and ensuring young technologists are included in decision-making and system design. Rwanda has shown it can host global events effectively, and the next step is leadership in Africa's digital and economic transformation through talent and execution.

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Pacifique Nshimiyimana, Chairperson Avocado Society of Rwanda

I am not very familiar with this forum, although I have followed similar business gatherings. They are high-level meetings where business leaders and policymakers discuss issues affecting the economy and regional integration.

In Africa, such conferences usually cover business infrastructure and policy issues impacting digital integration, transportation, and financial systems.