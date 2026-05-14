Nigeria: Access Bank Unicef Polo Tourney Gallops Off May 30

Over 20 highly-motivated teams are gearing up for the 2026 Access Bank-UNICEF Charity Shield Polo tournament which gallops-off at the Fifth Chukker Resort in Kaduna from May 30 to June 7, 2026.

Organized by Fifth Chukker and Access Bank, the tournament raises funds for UNICEF to support education for orphans and vulnerable children.

This year's edition will be decided over 10 days, with teams battling for the event's biggest prizes, the Charity Shield, Access Bank Cup and Usman Dantata Cup respectively.

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According to a statement from Access Bank, it has increased its yearly donation to N10m to support UNICEF in its campaign against HIV/AIDS and projects for orphan and vulnerable children.

It also said that donations, gate takings, and cash realized from sales of memorabilia at the tournament would be used for the same project.

"We have been working in Kaduna, in collaboration with UNICEF to evaluate quality of lives. We need to do a lot more in support of those who are vulnerable especially at this moment.

"This year's tournament is more than an affirmation of our commitment to socio-economic well-being of mankind and acknowledgment of the impact the initiative has had on the lives of the orphaned and vulnerable children in northern Nigeria especially in Kaduna state," said Access Bank.

A statement from UNICEF also reaffirmed its partnership. "There are millions of Nigerian children out of school and many of them are from the north.

"We do believe the power of education will transform society. So, UNICEF looks forward to expanding this partnership (with Access Bank) to advocate the realization of children's rights."