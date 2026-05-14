Nigeria: Amusan Delivers Nigeria's First Gold At 2026 African Championships

The poster girl of Nigeria's athletics and world record holder, Tobi Amusan, struck the first gold for Team Nigeria yesterday after cruising to victory in the Women's 100m hurdles event at the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana.

By that outstanding performance, Amusan now boasts of three African titles in women's 100m hurdles event.

She had won the other two titles at Asaba 2018 and Mauritius 2022.

Before she secured the precious gold in Accra, Amusan had dominated the heats and semi-finals spectacularly.

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Her compatriot and US-based hurdler, Adaobi Tabugbo, also gave a good account of herself finishing third for her first-ever individual medal for Nigeria.

Amusan and Tabugbo aimed for gold and silver but their ambition was thwarted by Ashley Miller who came in-between to clinch silver.

However, hours after the event was concluded, the official time for the final was yet to be released.

Meanwhile, joy of another gold medal was cut short after what appeared to be a clear victory for Nigeria's Rosemary Chukwuma in women's 100m final was controversially upturned in favour of Cameroon's Kole Etame Herverge sparking instant reactions from Team Nigeria's camp.

It will be recalled that Nigeria began her campaign at the Championships on a promising note with a silver and bronze in discus event on Tuesday, May 12.

Divine Oladipo who recently switched allegiance from Great Britain to Nigeria picked silver medal while her compatriot, Obiageri Amaechi, won bronze in women's discus.