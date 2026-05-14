Nigeria: Falconets Know World Cup Opponents May 15

Nigeria U-20 national team, the Falconets will know their group opponents on Friday, May 15, when the much-anticipated draw ceremony for the 12th FIFA U20 Women's World Cup finals would be held at the EC1 Cultural Centre in the city of L̸ódź, Poland.

Nigeria, Benin Republic, Ghana and Tanzania emerged at the weekend as Africa's four flag-bearers at the 24-nation tournament, set to be staged 5th - 27th September in the Polish cities of L̸ódź, Katowice, Sosnowiec and Bielsko-Bial̸a.

The Falconets, ever-present at the competition, have been drawn in Pot 2 alongside USA, Canada, Colombia, Mexico and New Zealand, while Ghana, making their eighth appearance, will be in Pot 3 with South Korea, England, Argentina, China and Italy.

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All the 24 qualified teams have been drawn into four pots of six teams each, from which will emerge six groups of four teams each, as the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup final tournament continues to captivate the global audience.

Poland 2026 takes the excitement even higher with as many as six new debutants (hosts Poland, Portugal, New Caledonia, Ecuador, Tanzania and Benin Republic), while Germany, who edged Nigeria in the final matches of the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, will be missing for the first time ever.