Nigeria: Missing Newborn - Zamfara Govt Sends Delegation to Kaura Namoda

Zamfara State government has sent a high-level delegation to Kaura Namoda following the disappearance of a 10-day-old baby at General Hospital, Kaura Namoda.

A statement signed by Suleiman Isah, spokesperson of the state's Ministry of Health, noted that the incident reportedly occurred last Monday in the hospital's labour room after a woman, who was seriously ill and unconscious following childbirth nine days earlier, was brought to the facility.

Isah explained that an unidentified woman wearing a face mask allegedly took the baby from the mother's side and disappeared.

The delegation, led by Dr Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, visited Kaura Namoda Emirate Council to sympathise with the Emirate and the family of the missing child over the unfortunate incident.

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During the visit, the commissioner met with the baby's mother, who is from Magarya Village. She expressed concern over the incident and assured the family that the state government was committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

During the visit, Hon. Mannir Mu'azu Haidara pledged to provide CCTV cameras to strengthen security at the General Hospital and help to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Emir of Kaura Namoda, Marjo Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad Asha, expressed appreciation to the state government for its swift response to the incident. He assured the delegation of the Emirate Council's support in ensuring a successful investigation.

Maradun said the state government was doing everything possible to ensure the missing baby was found.

She appealed to the public to remain calm and to cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could assist the ongoing investigations.