Nigeria: Keyamo Pushes More Sub-National Airlines for Domestic, Regional Routes

14 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said the emergence of more sub-national airlines will strengthen Nigeria's domestic and regional aviation markets.

Keyamo also said that with about 277 frequencies being operated weekly by international airlines, state-owned carriers could help bridge the gap.

The minister said this when he received the management team of Bayelsa State-owned carrier, Pioneer Airlines, following the successful issuance of the airline's Air Operator Certificate, AOC.

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The Minister's Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said the delegation was led by the Group Managing Director of Pioneer Airlines, Capt. Okobaundu Ungbuku.

Moshood stated that Ungbuku thanked the minister for his unwavering commitment towards the growth of indigenous carriers and for creating an enabling environment for operators within the aviation industry.

However, the minister also expressed delight over the growing participation of sub-national governments in the aviation sector.

Quoting the minister, the statement said: "Today is one of my happiest days as Minister because we are beginning to see more sub-nationals getting involved in the airline business. We have not stopped at developing policies, and Pioneer Airlines is coming at a time when the Federal Government is ready to fully support domestic airline operators through a Special Purpose Vehicle in the form of the Nigerian Leasing Company.

"My ultimate prayer is to have enough sub-national airlines to keep fighting for the regional routes because we have the market. For instance, we have about 277 frequencies being operated weekly by international airlines. Imagine what would happen if we had enough sub-national airlines participating actively in those regional operations."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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