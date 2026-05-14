Nigeria: Yobe APC Hails Lawan, Others Over Withdrawal From Gov'ship Race

14 May 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Idris Gimba

Damaturu — Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Senator Ahmad Lawan, Senator Musa Mustapha, Alhaji Lawan Kolo Geidam and Dr. Babagana Mohammed Adam over their decision to step down from the 2027 governorship race in the interest of party unity.

In a statement issued by the state chairman of the party, Hon. Mohammed Gadaka, the APC described the decision of the party stakeholders as "mature and patriotic," saying it reflected a strong sense of responsibility and commitment to the unity of the APC in Yobe State.

The party psaid the development had further strengthened confidence among members and reinforced cohesion within the party ahead of forthcoming political activities.

The APC also hailed Governor Mai Mala Buni for what it described as his stabilizing leadership style, noting that his approach to governance and party affairs had promoted peace, reconciliation and effective conflict management in the state.

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It said Governor Buni's leadership, anchored on dialogue, inclusiveness and reconciliation, had continued to serve as a major pillar of unity in Yobe and within the national structure of the APC.

The party also referenced Buni's appointment as chairman of the APC Presidential Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilization, describing it as a reflection of the confidence reposed in him by the national leadership of the party.

It further appreciated the national leadership of the APC under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting the governor with strategic assignments.

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