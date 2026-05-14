Nigeria: 2026 International Nurses Day - Association Raises Migration Concerns

More than 57,000 Nigerian nurses have left the country in the last five years, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has said.

President of the association, Haruna Mamman, raised the concern during the 2026 International Nurses Day celebration held in Abuja.

Mamman said Nigerian trained nurses and midwives remained among the best globally but were leaving the country because of poor remuneration, insecurity and poor working conditions.

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"As of December 2025, 16,000 Nigerian nurses have migrated to the United Kingdom alone," he said.

"For the past five years, over 57,000 Nigerian nurses have left the country for different parts of the world in search of greener pastures. This should call for greater concern from both the government and other stakeholders," he added.

Speaking on this year's theme, "Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives," Mamman said the focus was on the need to invest in and empower nurses through better welfare, safe working conditions and leadership opportunities.

He noted that many nurses wanted to remain and work in Nigeria but were being pushed out by harsh realities in the health sector.

"Poor remuneration, poor working conditions, kidnapping and insecurity, non career progression and lack of job opportunities are driving this migration," he explained.

Also speaking, the National Treasurer of the association, Nurse Mercy Laraba Lenka, said insecurity had made hospitals unsafe for nurses.

"There are instances where nurses at their workplaces have been kidnapped and abducted. If the working environment is not safe, no matter how much you pay us, our lives matter. Our families need us," she said.

Lenka added that lack of recognition and poor involvement of nurses in policy making were worsening the crisis.

"You are more recognised and respected as a king in your house than in another man's country. But in your own house, you are not safe and you are not even given what is expected," she noted.

She said nurses deserved better welfare because of the critical role they played in patient care.

"Nurses are with patients 24 hours. A nurse cannot leave office without another nurse taking over. But we are not paid according to this dedication and commitment," she added.

Mamman, however, assured nurses that the association would continue engaging governments and relevant stakeholders on improved welfare and remuneration.

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"Today is not just for celebration. It is a day to reflect on the care, sacrifices, advocacy, hope and relief nurses offer to Nigerians," he said.