Nigeria: Over $30bn Spent On Eradication of Polio, Says Rotary International

Benin — Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of Rotary International and Rotary Foundation, John Hewko, said the non-governmental organisation had spent over $3 billion towards the global eradication of polio since 1985.

Hewko said the money was raised from donors, individuals, and corporate groups from all over the world. He disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin, saying 2029 has been set for the global eradication of the viral disease.

Speaking on why the disease was still prevalent in some parts of the world, Hewko listed religious and cultural issues, as well as misinformation and insecurity as major hindrances to the eradication of the virus.

He stated, "This issue of misinformation is a big problem. And not just in the north here, but in Pakistan and Afghanistan and some of the other places where you have some of these challenges.

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"Our Rotarians continue to raise money. They continue to advocate. They continue to vaccinate children. We are in this until we finish the job. We will stay in the fight until we eradicate polio.

"We are currently projecting that we hope to be able to eradicate polio in 2029. That is the current plan."

According to him, Rotary is committed to be in the fight until total eradication. "There is a whole series of techniques that we have used over the years in different countries to try to get to every child. But again, it is all about getting to the children. And it is about, very often, the security situation on the ground.

"The challenge with polio is, we have now eradicated polio in every place but two countries. But until we eradicate it everywhere, you need to vaccinate children all over the world. We need to vaccinate everybody around the world until there are no more cases."

Earlier, Rotary Governor of District 9141, comprising of Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states, Rotarian Anthony Woghiren, announced the election of Rotarian Adeyinka Babalola as the next Global President of Rotary International worldwide.

Woghiren added that the humanitarian organisation had empowered the less privileged in skill acquisition in various ways.

Founded in the USA in 1905, Rotary International is made up of about 46,000 clubs worldwide, with about 6,000 members in Nigeria, the largest in Africa.