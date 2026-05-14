Nigeria: Group Advises Kwara PDP to Select Competent Gov'ship Candidate

A group, Good Citizens for Peace and Progress Initiative (GCPPI), has asked the Peoples Democratic Party to prioritise experience, competence, integrity, and character in selecting its governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Kwara State.

The group said it had closely monitored the activities and engagements of the PDP governorship aspirants in the state over the past few months and had also received feedback from respected and well-meaning Kwarans at home and in the diaspora.

Based on these consultations, GCPPI Kwara State Chapter appealed to the leadership of the party to place emphasis on experience, competence, integrity and character in choosing its candidate for the governorship race.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, by its national coordinator, Chief M.O. Shittu, the group noted that Kwarans deserve better than what it described as the current administration under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the All Progressives Congress (APC) has offered the state.

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According to the statement, the Kwara of today is different from that of 2019, stressing that the state cannot afford another experiment with inexperienced leadership occupying the state's highest office.

The group stated that leadership comes with enormous responsibility and requires the ability to set clear priorities, unite the people, and provide purposeful governance. It added that Kwara needs a leader with a proven record in governance and politics, whose integrity and character are unquestionable.

"As a body, we have met and resolved to work towards a brighter future for Kwarans and to restore the state to the path of growth and development it enjoyed before the current administration came into power," the statement said.

GCPPI described its position as a wake-up call to Kwarans to embrace the need for change in the state's leadership and governance, insisting that this remains the only path toward restoring the glory of Kwara.

"We cannot afford the continued leadership of the APC in the state, nor can we continue with a government that lacks the direction and capacity needed to move Kwara forward," the statement added.