Nigeria: Court Order Stalls Ijaw National Congress Leadership Inauguration

A fresh controversy is trailing the leadership tussle in the Ijaw National Congress (INC). This followed conflicting court orders over the planned inauguration of a new executive, forcing prominent Ijaw leaders to call for calm and respect for the rule of law.

The chairman of the Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (CITRE), King Bubaraye Dakolo, yesterday directed all the parties involved in the dispute to maintain the status quo in line with an order of the Yenagoa High Court pending the determination of the matter.

The crisis followed a controversial election reportedly held on April 13, 2026, which produced High Chief MacDonald Igbadiwei as president of the INC.

The election has, however, been challenged by some stakeholders who alleged that the process did not follow due procedures agreed upon by the organisation.

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Addressing journalists in Yenagoa, Dakolo said the election was initially scheduled for March 7 but was suspended after complaints and legal actions emerged from aggrieved members, including Igbadiwei himself, who had earlier approached the court to stop the exercise.

According to him, a reconciliation committee was later set up to resolve the disagreements before some individuals allegedly went ahead to conduct the election despite objections from CITRE and other organs of the Ijaw nation.

Dakolo insisted that no inauguration should take place until the courts determine the matter, warning that any action contrary to the court directive could deepen division within the Ijaw nation.

"Nobody in CITRE or from ELECO should swear in anybody. If there is no handover, it means that CITRE will take over the affairs of INC pending when all issues are resolved," he said.

He added that the Yenagoa High Court had ordered all parties to maintain the status quo as of May 12, 2026, pending further hearing scheduled for May 14.

The monarch, however, disclosed that another court in Warri, Delta State, had issued an interim injunction directing him not to interfere with the swearing-in of Igbadiwei and other elected officials, a development that has further complicated the dispute.

Dakolo expressed concern over the growing division within the Ijaw socio-cultural body, saying the inability of Ijaw leaders to resolve internal issues peacefully was damaging the image of the ethnic nationality.

"We should give peace a chance and reason together. INC is not a lawless entity, and anything done outside due process will only create more problems for the Ijaw nation," he stated.

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Court documents sighted by journalists showed that Justice Anthony Olotu of the Delta State High Court on May 8 restrained CITRE from stopping the inauguration of Igbadiwei and members of the newly elected executive.

In a separate matter before the Yenagoa High Court, Justice Amadise Michael Ekadi ordered all parties involved in the suit to maintain the status quo and refrain from taking steps capable of undermining the proceedings before the court.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to May 14 for hearing of all pending applications.