Nigeria: Zamfara NSCDC Nabs Fake Fertiliser Distribution Syndicate

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Zamfara State Command yesterday paraded a fake fertilizer production and distribution syndicate, recovering 550 bags of the product from them.

Parading the suspects at the Command's Headquarters, NSCDC spokesperson ASCI Umar Mohammed said, "One suspect Mustapha Sani 33 years was apprehended on 9th May, 2026 in Gusau, Unguwar Dallatu area opposite Investment House in possession of suspected counterfeit fertiliser-filled bags loaded for distribution. A total of 550 bags were recovered."

Mohammed said upon interrogation, Mustapha Sani admitted ownership of the fertiliser, and further named two accomplices, Alhaji Sabo Yusuf and Abdurrahman Ibrahim, who are both at large.

NSCDC investigation reveals that they unlawfully manufacture fertiliser, and counterfeiting Al-Yuma Fertiliser (NAGARI).

They conspired to misrepresent Al-Yuma fertiliser and distribute the falsely labeled fertilizer to locals, retailers and farmers.

NSCDC said it has zero tolerance for criminality, impersonation and/or any unethical vices, adding that any suspect apprehended shall face investigation and upon completion of investigation arraigned before a competent court of law for prosecution.