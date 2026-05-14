Nigeria: Zamfara APC Says 9 of 114 Assembly Aspirants Didn't Appear for Screening

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State in collaboration with the APC Committee on Screening and Appeal on state house of assembly have screened 114 House of Assembly aspirants who have expressed interest in the 2027 general elections.

The party's spokesperson in the state, Hon. Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji, disclosed this after the screening of the aspirants in Gusau yesterday.

he said at the last count, the party has 114 House of Assembly aspirants vying for the 24 seats in the state House of Assembly.

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He said only 105 aspirants were screened and the remaining nine were yet to show up. "There are more who are yet to participate in the screening despite buying the House of Assembly nomination form under the party.

"The door is still open for those who were not screened to have the screening committee screen them.

" We know that, we have sent out announcements and invitations to these aspirants to show up for the exercise.

When ask if the screening committee faced any challenges during the just concluded exercise, he said, at the end of the exercise those who have problems will be informed of their problems.

We are in the process of clearing those who have no problems, so at the end of the exercise those who are without any blamish will know, and those with one or two to clear will know," Dan Madami disclosed.

Birnin Magaji described the screening as peaceful, stressing that the party would give everyone the opportunity to express his interest in contesting the upcoming general elections.

He however called on party members and supporters to continue to support the APC to ensure its victory in the upcoming elections.