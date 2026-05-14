Nigeria: I Wasn't Arrested By EFCC - Energy Commission DG

14 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, Director-General, Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), has denied being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as reported in the media.

He said this in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, while acknowledging that he only honoured an invitation by the commission.

The statement signed by Alhaji Abdulrasaq Danjuma, his Media Aide, however, said this was in line with due process and respect for the constituted authorities.

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He appealed to the public to avoid speculation, misinformation, sensational commentary, and the circulation of unverified claims that may distort facts, prejudice ongoing processes, or create unnecessary tension.

He said the public should allow the relevant agencies to carry out their responsibilities so that the facts would emerge through lawful, transparent, and due process.

"It is important to clarify that he was not arrested, but attended the engagement voluntarily as a responsible public servant committed to transparency and accountability.

"At this time, we respectfully urge supporters, associates, stakeholders, and members of the public to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding while the appropriate authorities carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

"It is also important to emphasise that the matters currently in the public domain remain allegations subject to investigation and due legal process.

"In line with established principles of justice and fairness, every individual is entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction," he said. (NAN)

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