Nigeria: Gov Kefas Inspects Reconstruction of Remodelled Taraba Specialist Hospital

Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has inspected the ongoing reconstruction and remodelling of the Taraba State Specialist Hospital, Jalingo, as part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

Governor Kefas said the inspection was part of efforts to restore full medical services at the facility.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of work at the hospital and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to revitalising the state's healthcare sector.

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The governor was received at the project site by the officer supervising the reconstruction, Dr Femi Aweh, and the acting chief medical director of the hospital, Dr Muhammad Mustapha, who conducted him round the facility and briefed him on the level of work completed.

Speaking during the inspection, Dr. Aweh disclosed that the project had reached an advanced stage and is expected to be delivered between August and early September 2026.

He said, all materials and equipment required for the project had already been supplied to site, and the contractor was carefully managing work around prevailing weather conditions to ensure timely completion.

According to him, the project has enjoyed strong support from the Taraba State Government since commencement.

Also speaking, the commissioner for Health, Dr. Bodiya Buma, dismissed rumours that the Specialist Hospital had been sold or converted to National Orthopedic Center, insisting that the facility remains fully owned by the Taraba State Government.

Dr. Buma stated that, the reconstruction project is being fully funded and directly supervised by the state government under the leadership of Governor Kefas.

He said, the contractor handling the project had been adequately mobilised, and revealed that nearly 90 per cent of the contract payment had already been made.

The commissioner said, the government was determined to ensure the hospital resumes operations immediately after completion of the project, and stressed that, the facility is critical to healthcare delivery in the state.

"The government cannot afford to keep the hospital closed for too long because of its importance to the people," he said.

In his remarks, the acting Chief Medical Director, Dr. Muhammad Mustapha, commended Governor Kefas for initiating the rehabilitation project and personally monitoring the progress of work.

The governor was accompanied on the inspection by commissioners, political appointees and other senior government officials.