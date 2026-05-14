Nigeria: 2027 - Ex-Delta APC Scribe Ovuakporie Backs Ukodhiko's Second Term Rep Bid

14 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, a prominent political leader in Delta State, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, has officially endorsed Rt. Hon. Jonathan Ajiroghene Ukodhiko for re-election to the House of Representatives.

Ovuakporie, who serves as Executive Assistant (Political ) to the Governor of Delta State and a former State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State, declared his support during a strategic political briefing.

He framed the decision as a critical move to preserve legislative stability and sustain development within the Isoko Federal Constituency.

According to Ovuakporie, the incumbent lawmaker has set an unprecedented standard for effective representation during his current tenure in the National Assembly.

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"The call for Rt. Hon. Ukodhiko's re-election is rooted in the principle that one good term deserves another," Otunba Ovuakporie stated.

"In just over three years, he has demonstrated exceptional dedication, effectively amplifying the voice of the Isoko people in the Green Chambers. It is only just that a leader who has proven his mettle through service and tangible impact be supported to complete the transformative work he has begun."

The endorsement comes amid growing alignments with regional and federal development frameworks, specifically President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's "Renewed Hope" agenda and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's "M.O.R.E." agenda.

Ovuakporie commended both leaders for running citizen-centric governments, noting that Ukodhiko's stewardship mirrors their governance standards.

"A leader's true measure is found in their service to the people," Ovuakporie added. "Rt. Hon. Ukodhiko has consistently embodied the values of transparency, accountability, and selfless service, virtues championed by Governor Oborevwori. By rallying behind him, we are not merely supporting an individual; we are securing a stronger, more prosperous future for our constituency."

Urging a departure from divisive politics, the Governor's aide called on all Isoko indigenes, regardless of political affiliation, to present a unified front. He emphasised that collective political strength is necessary to secure major national developmental gains for the constituency.

The declaration signals a widening consensus among key Delta political stakeholders to project Ukodhiko as the consensus candidate for Isoko's legislative future.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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