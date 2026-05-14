Ghana: Kasapreko Opens Ghana IPO to Fund New Beverage Plant

Kasapreko PLC has opened an initial public offering on the Ghana Stock Exchange, giving investors a chance to buy shares in one of the country's most known beverage companies.

The offer opened on May 4 and is set to close on June 1, 2026. Kasapreko is selling 583,333,333 shares at GHS 1.20 each, with a target of raising GHS 700 million, or about $64 million. The company is expected to list on June 17 under the ticker KPLC.

Most of the proceeds will fund a new production plant in Adeiso for bottled water and carbonated soft drinks. The project is aimed at increasing output for brands such as Awake water and Storm Energy Drink, while supporting the company's shift beyond its core alcoholic beverage business.

Kasapreko's revenue rose from GHS 945 million to GHS 3.5 billion over 5 years. The Adjei family, which owns the company through a holding structure, will keep control after the offer. The IPO still marks the first time public investors can own part of the business.

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The sale comes after a rally on the Ghana Stock Exchange. The GSE Composite Index gained 79% in 2025, while ZEN Petroleum listed in April 2026 after raising GHS 640 million in an oversubscribed offer. Kasapreko is now testing whether that demand can carry into a consumer stock with brands that many Ghanaians know.

Key Takeaways

Kasapreko's IPO matters because it brings a consumer company with household brands to a market that has been led by banks, telecoms, energy and financial stocks. For Ghana's exchange, the offer could help widen the type of companies available to investors and bring more attention from retail buyers who understand the products. For Kasapreko, the listing gives the company long-term capital to build production capacity without relying only on debt. The timing is also important. Ghana's stock market had one of Africa's best runs in 2025, and ZEN Petroleum's listing showed that investors still have appetite for new issues. But Kasapreko must now prove that brand strength can translate into earnings growth, dividend capacity and market liquidity. The new Adeiso plant could support sales in water and soft drinks, but it also raises execution risk. Investors will watch costs, margins, distribution and governance as the family-owned business moves into public markets. A good listing could encourage more Ghanaian private companies to open their capital.