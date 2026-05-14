Nigeria: APC Says May 23 Presidential Primary Not Postponed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that contrary to reports of postponement, its presidential primary election for the 2027 polls would be held as scheduled on May 23, 2026.

National publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, said in a statement on Wednesday that reports on social media and other communication platforms about changes to the timetable were false.

"This clarification has become necessary following the circulation of false and misleading reports on social media and other communication platforms suggesting otherwise," the statement read.

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Under the revised calendar, the sale of nomination forms began on Saturday, April 25, and ran until Saturday, May 2, 2026. Completed forms and accompanying documents were submitted no later than Monday, May 4.

Screening of aspirants for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and Governorship were held between Wednesday, May 6 and Friday, May 8, while Presidential aspirants faced screening panel on Saturday, May 9. Screening results across all categories were published on Monday, May 11, with appeals heard on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12 and 13.

Primary elections will then roll out in sequence: House of Representatives on Friday, May 15; Senate on Monday, May 18; State House of Assembly on Wednesday, May 20; Governorship on Thursday, May 21; and the Presidential primary on Saturday, May 23. Post-primary appeal committees will sit in the days immediately following each primary.

The party's National Working Committee (NWC) also adopted a dual-mode primary system -- direct and consensus -- as provided in the Electoral Act, with a significant condition attached.