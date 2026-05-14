Nigeria: NCAA Grants Air Operator's License to Pioneer Airlines

Abuja — The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted operation license to Pioneer Airlines for unscheduled flight operations.

The Director General of the NCAA, Captain Chris Ona Najomo, who handed over the certificate to the management of the airline in Abuja, yesterday, congratulated the airline. He also commended the airline for its high safety standard.

He, however, said it was imperative that the airline maintain the standard, saying operatives of the NCAA would continue to monitor its operations to ensure best standards.

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Speaking after receiving the operation certificate, the Managing Director of Pioneer Airlines, Capt. Henry Ungbuku, said the airlines got the certification in just over four months as a result of its readiness for business.

He said: "We have two aircraft, which is owned by the Bayelsa State Government. Before the certification process, the regulation states you must have a minimum of six aircraft for you to be able to get the certification for scheduled operations.

"So, since we had two, we applied for unscheduled, which is like charter and group booking and things like that.

"But before we finished the certification process, the civil aviation authority reviewed the process and now brought the aircraft requirement down from six to two.

"That is why we are applying for the scheduled operation from tomorrow (Thursday). Because the requirement is two and we already have two aircraft," he said.

Ungbuku said company leases aircraft from the Bayelsa State Government, adding that "once we start flying, we pay on monthly basis in terms of lease rentals."